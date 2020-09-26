Join or Sign In

Cameet - Video Chat with Strangers & Make Friends for Android

By Synapse Team Free

Developer's Description

By Synapse Team

Cameet is a safe community of great people all over the world to make new friends. This app offers you connect with random people by your choice of gender. Free text chat, direct video call to your friend are the core features of the app along with random connect. The following features are available now in Cameet -

Random Call - Connect to people all over the world, you may also set your preferences for Gender.

Random call history - You may check profiles of the people you connected through Random call.

Text Chat - Free text chat with with anyone you met over this app.

Friends - You may become friends with each other while chatting or calling with someone and check your list of Friends to communicate next time directly.

Block/Report - You may block or report an user for any inappropriate behavior.

Direct Video Call - Call directly to your friend and save time to find someone all the time.

- Privacy Policy https://cameet.live/privacy.html

- Terms of Use https://cameet.live/terms.html

- Feel free to contact us at support@cameet.live for any problem in using the App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.17.0

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.17.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
