X

Calories & Protein Calculator for Android

By Devoq IT Free

Developer's Description

By Devoq IT

This is Calories, Carbohydrates, Fat & Protein Calculator.

Now you can use Food Nutrients Database in this app too.

Our food database is lightweight and accessible without internet connection.

We developed this app using the best and tested formula to calculate your daily calories needs.

Calculation results depends on your gender, weight, height, age, week goal and activity:

Little or no exercise;

Light exercise 1-3 days per week;

Sports 3-5 days per week;

Hard sports 6-7 days per week;

very intensive sports and a physical job.

It is suitable for Professional Athletes, Fitness experts, Bodybuilders and even for inactive people who wants to make their diet plan.

Nutrition is as important as exercising so download Calories & Protein calculator and generate your needs !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping