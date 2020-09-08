Join or Sign In

Caller Name Announcer & Flash Alerts for Android

By Crazy Softech Free

Developer's Description

By Crazy Softech

Caller Name Announcer & Flash Alerts is beautiful application which announces the caller name while you are getting the call.

Some of you may felt few calls are important and few are not in that case this app should be more useful if you phone is not in your hands like phone is some distance of you, so by listening caller name you can pick.

The best thing in Caller Name Announcer & Flash Alerts is FREE app to download and best use for any Android Phone.

Caller Name Announcer & Flash Alerts Features

Announces the name if caller is in your contacts.

Test options are available to test the caller name announcement

If Incoming caller name does not exits in contacts, then it will announce as "Unknown"

Turn OFF/ ON Option of Caller Name Announcer & SMS Announcer if Phone is in Silent Mode.

Flashlight Alerts options Flash Light & Strobe Light.

Receive Flash Alerts for Incoming Calls & SMS.

Flash light, Screen Color Options.

Thank you for downloading !! hope you liked our app, Please provide us your positive feedback.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

