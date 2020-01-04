X

Calldroid - Caller screen themes & Ringtones for Android

Color Call - Color Phone provides a large number of cool effects for incoming calls. Set the customised screen for any of your contact or select multiple contacts to apply one screen to selected. Color Your Call - is the best high quality internet audio and video call app, allowing you to make international calls and your calls are not charged on your operator. You can easily contact anyone around the world!

Main Features of Call Flash (color your call, flash call, flash color, flash ringtone, caller color, phone flash, color phone)

- You can use a dynamic call screen theme for each friend.

- Support voice call and video call

- Everyone has their own number different from the mobile number and the calls you make can be seen in your call history.

- Easily manage your contacts.

- Easily manage your Fancy Call Recents.

Call Flash & Call Screen Themes:

- Call screen flash

- Call screen theme

- call themes

- caller screen themes

- caller theme

- color call flash

- color flash

- color phone

You need to know before download Call Flash (flash ringtone, color dial, flash incoming call)

- Internet connection needed.

- Both users must use the Color your call App installed to make a call.

- You can make one color background of your choice.

- It simple like a color and it is stylish like your imagination

Say goodbye to your old call screen, turn it into stylish colors, monograms & amazing backgrounds.

Make your phone stand out to show your own personality!

Customize your Phone with special themes as you desire!

What's new in version 1.1.2

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
