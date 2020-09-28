Best Indian Call break with Call bridge OFFLINE GAMES IN ONE GAME FREE DOWNLOAD

Anyone can play Anywhere and Anytime . Best time pass game

FEATURES:

Play for free , enjoy our all features totally free

Best BOT! Only Good players will win.

Play

Offline mode:

No need for the Internet. Play Anywhere & Anytime!

Works on any phone & Screen Sizes.User and CPU players

Perfect game for time pass

Suitable for all level games players

Most fun per megabyte in the world!

Very fun and easy to play

Great option for time pass

Easy to understand. Everyone can play

Regular Updates

Best HD Graphics

Patience Games

Best and smooth UI/UX

Call break

Call break is played among four players with a Standard 52 Card Deck. One game ends when players complete five rounds. One player acts as dealer and s/he distributes all the cards among other players. After each round a new player acts as a dealer and it moves anti-clockwise. Dealer and sitting arrangement randomly set before the first round.

How a Dealer distribute cards:

A Dealer must start dealing cards from the player who is sitting next to him on his right-hand side. Also, he must give a single card without revealing the value and move to the next player. This step continues until each four-player gets 13 Cards on their hands.

How Bidding works:

The player sitting right next to the dealer will start the bidding process. Bidding is nothing but a forecast of how many tricks one can win in around. Once a player makes a call, s/he must attain this from 13 deals. Otherwise, the same amount will be deducted from his/her total point. A player can bid as low as one.

How to Play:

How to Play:

In Call Break, Spade is a permanent Trump Card. So two of Spade is greater than any other suits of Card.

The player who starts the bidding will cast the first card to the table. He has the privilege to play any card. Other players of the table must play higher value cards from the same suit. Player with the higher face value card wins that hand.

In case someone does not have cards from the same suits, s/he can play trump card only if he has a higher chance to win that deal. Otherwise, S/he can play with any other card but spades.

Other than the first trick, A winner of the previous deal has the right to draw the first card to the table.

How to Play:

A Player receives the same number of points when he achieves his initial call or prediction. Players score an extra 0.1 points for each trick won in excess of the number called. If someone is unable to get his calls, s/he loses the same point from his total. The top scorer after the fifth round is considered as the winner of a match.

Call Bridge

Call Bridge is almost similar to Call Break. Let us only discuss the differences here:

There is no bidding in the first round of call Bridge. But from the second round a player needs to call at least two. There is no fixed round in call bridge like call break. Players who reach 13 points first become a winner. The is no extra point if a player wins more than his/her call amount. Most importantly no one can play a trump card until and unless a real trump event takes place.

Its a collection of popular Callbreak with Callbridge games . Enjoy Callbreak with Callbridge inside one App. We are working everyday to make games better. If you find any bugs or want any feature please give us a review or reach out to zamil@ulka.games

If you enjoy our game Hazari Gold please give us a 5 Star. Thank you.