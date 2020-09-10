Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Call from Elf - Santa's elves for Android

By SinbadStudios Free

Developer's Description

By SinbadStudios

Call from Elf - Santa's elves

Do you love elves? Do you want to make a call with elf ? You're in the right Place!

Usually, Santas elves are invisible to us only Santa, his reindeer, and Mrs. Clause can see them.

This Christmas elf on the shelf video calling app and Santa Claus elves simulator call that will allow you to simulate voice call from video call Santa Claus elf on the shelf and receive live video call from Santa's elves with a Santa claus elves north pole.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now