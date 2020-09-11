Working parents are busy lot and may require the help of babysitters on various occasions, when they have some errands to run or other important task.Therein comes the requirement of babysitters or nannies.

Our app has parent profiles on one side and the babysitters on the other. It connects the parents to the relevant babysitter, and enables tracking of tasks, direct payment and increased security of the parents when they leave their children in the babysitters care.

The app lets parents see which babysitters their friends and neighbors are using by browsing their favorites, or find their own by searching sitters nearby. They can read the reviews about what their friends have to say of particular sitter services and learn more about the babysitter with detailed bios.

Social sharing through the app benefits both parents and babysitters equally.The parents no longer have to be dependent on the availability of a specific babysitter.The babysitter gets higher exposure to job offers.

The app has two users depending on their roles :

Parents - When its time for calling a nanny,simply parents need to enter their details,browse through our app to select an appropriate babysitter and send a request to him/her. The date and time to call the sitter can be set by the parents according to their preference.

Babysitter - The dispatcher of the app, dispatches a babysitter, who is in close proximity with the user and according to the user selected preference. The babysitter completes his task and gets paid for the same. No longer he has to go looking out for work.

App features :

User friendly apps Babysitter/Customer

Schedule booking

Babysitter and customer location located by GPS

Sitter confirms booking instantly

In-App messaging

Cashless and convenient

Feedback and Rating Services

Language management

Loyalty program management