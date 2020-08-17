Did you forget to call the people? No worry, call reminder will help you to keep you remind the calls.

Never miss your friend's birthday. Never forget to call back.

Call Reminder uses Interactive Notifications and Widget with the simplest and most fastest way.

Features:

-Simple and Easy:

Setup a reminder for Call, Message or FaceTime in 3 simple steps. No complicated Task Manager & User Interface.

-Interactive Notifications:

Pull down the notification banner and you will be able to "Call Now" or "Snooze" without leaving the app were you were. So keep doing what you were doing.

-Widget:

Get the recent upcoming reminders in widget and call them just in one tap.

-Automatically delete the reminders from the list on expired. So no need to go back and delete it manually.

-Edit Reminder:

Easily edit your reminder if you want to change anything.

Theme:

Select gray or black theme depending on your choice.

So, from now you'll no longer forget to make a call.