X

Call & Put Analyzer for Android

By BullTrack Corporation Free

Developer's Description

By BullTrack Corporation

Presenting Option Analyzer app for smart option traders.Call option & Put option analysis can be done now with few clicks. Greeks such as Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega & value can be calculated using options calculator. Option price movement & other option parameters can be tracked using the portfolio and watch feature.

Main features of the app:

1. Option Greeks are calculated automatically are displayed

2. Option prices Open Interest, volume, Implied Volatility(IV) and other option details are displayed.

3. Call / Put positions can be added to the portfolio and watch for tracking them.

4. Intuitive and easy to use option calculator is available for analysis purpose

5. Search Call/Put options based on your own search criteria

6. Brokerage and analyst buy & sell calls for Nifty, BankNifty & Stocks. Stock tips & recommendations with target and stop-loss information

7. Call/Put Options Charting with historical volume & Open Interest trends

8. View span margin requirements for futures & options. Covers all Calls & Puts. You can recalculate by entering the desired price and quantity

9. See put call ratio of each and every FnO stock. On detailed view graphical display of historical PCRs can be viewed.

10. Hi-momentum fast moving options are identified and their trend is displayed graphically so that you do not miss the action.

11. Option Strategy Finder / Strategy Builder tool . Now search / edit popular option strategies like Bull Call Spread, Bull Put Spread, Long Iron Butterfly, Long Iron Condor, Straddle, Strangle, Bear Call spread, Bear put spread, Bull Put ladder, Bear Call Ladder, Long Call Butterfly, Long Put Butterfly, Long Call Condor etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 16
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping