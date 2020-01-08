Presenting Option Analyzer app for smart option traders.Call option & Put option analysis can be done now with few clicks. Greeks such as Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega & value can be calculated using options calculator. Option price movement & other option parameters can be tracked using the portfolio and watch feature.

Main features of the app:

1. Option Greeks are calculated automatically are displayed

2. Option prices Open Interest, volume, Implied Volatility(IV) and other option details are displayed.

3. Call / Put positions can be added to the portfolio and watch for tracking them.

4. Intuitive and easy to use option calculator is available for analysis purpose

5. Search Call/Put options based on your own search criteria

6. Brokerage and analyst buy & sell calls for Nifty, BankNifty & Stocks. Stock tips & recommendations with target and stop-loss information

7. Call/Put Options Charting with historical volume & Open Interest trends

8. View span margin requirements for futures & options. Covers all Calls & Puts. You can recalculate by entering the desired price and quantity

9. See put call ratio of each and every FnO stock. On detailed view graphical display of historical PCRs can be viewed.

10. Hi-momentum fast moving options are identified and their trend is displayed graphically so that you do not miss the action.

11. Option Strategy Finder / Strategy Builder tool . Now search / edit popular option strategies like Bull Call Spread, Bull Put Spread, Long Iron Butterfly, Long Iron Condor, Straddle, Strangle, Bear Call spread, Bear put spread, Bull Put ladder, Bear Call Ladder, Long Call Butterfly, Long Put Butterfly, Long Call Condor etc.