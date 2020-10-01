Join or Sign In

Call From Tekashi 6ix9ine - Call & Talk - Prank for Android

By TunStudioFP Free

Developer's Description

By TunStudioFP

The Best Fake calls with Tekashi 6ix9ine is an application to accompany Fake calls your days in your free time when you Fake calls feel lonely and bored and then entertain yourself with fake calls from your idol. Get and download this app immediately for free.

6IX9INE video call Is an application for fun and entertainment

Fake calls with Tekashi 6ix9ine Don't call this Fake calls haunted number! 6IX9INE declined your call ?

Your friends are surprised when 6IX9INE fake calls you

Fake calls Deceive your friend and mack believe them you connect with music 6IX9INE and demons

Fake calls even music 6IX9INE call 6IX9INE music

fakec from 6IX9INE TROLLZ

6IX9INE video call Fake calls

Let's see what happens to this haunted phone number you should never call

Apparently you can add 6IX9INE .

DISCLAIMER: This app is just for fun. If you pretend that 6IX9INE or any other person is calling you, Its all on your behalf. We are not responsible of any thing.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
