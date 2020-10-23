Join or Sign In

Call From Ariana Grande call & video call +chat for Android

By DODO Studio Free

Developer's Description

By DODO Studio

The 'Ariana Grande-Butera' Video Call & Chat Ariana-Grande Simulator is a simple application directed to fans Ariana-Grande Butera.

it's an easy app to use in order to entertain yourself, and prank your friends and family and see their hilarious reactions, you just run the game and choose whether you wanna receive a fake call, a fake video call, have a fake conversation or play the arcade game.

This is a easy app that help you simulate receiving phone calls and video calls and chatting with Ariana Grande2020 american, you can also play a funny arcade game that you will find in the menu,in this game you will have the possibility to play using the 'Ariana Florida Grande character, the game have many levels and hight quality design, and all the app can be used offline mode.

Features:

Ariana Grand'e Call & Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank Grande and Charli D'amelio

Run the application normally.

I set the call.

Ariana Grande"s talking voices will be played when you answer the call.

video of talking "ariana Grand" in her house will be played when you answer the call.

have a texting conversation with The ariana grande and fgteev's familly

Answer the fake incoming call from the ariana.grande Butera usa and Addison Rae

Note :

This app is mainly for entertainment, If we infringe copyright,

let us know on our Email in the privacy policy and it will be removed immediately.

Thank You !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
