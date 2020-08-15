Join or Sign In

Call Calling Baldi's Basics Fake Video for Android

By kohas reed Free

Developer's Description

By kohas reed

Do You watch BALDI ? you love baldi and minecraft ?

now with our app baldi fake call you can Prank your friend now with baldi basic calling video, app for joking with your friends.

It is look so real they will believe baldi's school call you.

BALDI fake call, This application is totally free and very simple to use like baldi's basics roblox obby game mods ..

Our app baldi dies game just for fun with your familly or with your friend .

calling from real baldi s bakery in the first time in your phone. call from baldi and hello neighbor is an app for stuffing your friends.

Note: Prank call from baldi is an app created only for joking no more, The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!

You can't made a video call or chat, but what inside the app seems like you will made a call with the scary teacher 3d !!! We hope you like it :) Disclaimer : You can't make a real call, this is just a prank App!

DISCLAIMER:

T This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment!

Note : This app directed by "hgns" And it's not Official. If we infringe copyright, let us know and it will be removed immediately .

Thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.8

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 6.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
