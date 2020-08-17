Calendar Time Planner is best app to management your Event, Task, schedule, To do List.

- Create event Motion & fitness , exercise.

- Intuitive, beautiful views of days and months.

- Easy to quick event creation.

- Use Reminders to create and view your events.

- Add Widget Calendar event on lock screen iphone ipad.

- Search event for name, location, content.

- Can management your contact phone. Create group easy.

- Support language: English, German, Japanese, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Spanish.

Start download and create your event , task now.

100% free and does not require registration. Try it today!