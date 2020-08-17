Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Calendar Time Planner & Remind for iOS

By Duy Xuan Free

Developer's Description

By Duy Xuan

Calendar Time Planner is best app to management your Event, Task, schedule, To do List.

- Create event Motion & fitness , exercise.

- Intuitive, beautiful views of days and months.

- Easy to quick event creation.

- Use Reminders to create and view your events.

- Add Widget Calendar event on lock screen iphone ipad.

- Search event for name, location, content.

- Can management your contact phone. Create group easy.

- Support language: English, German, Japanese, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Spanish.

Start download and create your event , task now.

100% free and does not require registration. Try it today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now