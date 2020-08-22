#New:- GST (Goods and Services Tax) calculation has been added with gst rates(ex : 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%).

our gst calculator will give you proper breakdown of IGST, CGST & SGST

This is your daily calculation app available for free. It comes with a beautiful design and easy to use user interface.

you can do tax calculation or your everyday math homework with this calculator.

It offers a history saving feature with date and time.

Key features of our app:

Display

large display that shows full expression at the top of the display and the calculated result at the bottom.

example:

2+3+5=

ans:10

Calculates in the correct mathematical order

our calculator performs the calculations in the correct mathematical order.

example:

2+3*5-1=

16

Themes

comes with free themes or backgrounds

History or memory

the history/memory save is always very helpful. tap on history items to copy paste.

Multiple history calculation

you can even calculate multiple history items like:

history 1 + history 3 history 5

percentage calculation

correct calculation of percentage, example :

600 + 5% = 630

600 - 5% = 570

600 * 5% = 30

600 5% = 12000

If you want to see any new features or report any bug feel free to mail us at rmacreation249@gmail.com

Background images are from pixabay.com [Royalty Free]