Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
#New:- GST (Goods and Services Tax) calculation has been added with gst rates(ex : 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%).
our gst calculator will give you proper breakdown of IGST, CGST & SGST
This is your daily calculation app available for free. It comes with a beautiful design and easy to use user interface.
you can do tax calculation or your everyday math homework with this calculator.
It offers a history saving feature with date and time.
Key features of our app:
Display
large display that shows full expression at the top of the display and the calculated result at the bottom.
example:
2+3+5=
ans:10
Calculates in the correct mathematical order
our calculator performs the calculations in the correct mathematical order.
example:
2+3*5-1=
16
Themes
comes with free themes or backgrounds
History or memory
the history/memory save is always very helpful. tap on history items to copy paste.
Multiple history calculation
you can even calculate multiple history items like:
history 1 + history 3 history 5
percentage calculation
correct calculation of percentage, example :
600 + 5% = 630
600 - 5% = 570
600 * 5% = 30
600 5% = 12000
If you want to see any new features or report any bug feel free to mail us at rmacreation249@gmail.com
Background images are from pixabay.com [Royalty Free]