Calculator : Scientific Calculator & converter for iOS

By PPCLINK Software Free

Developer's Description

By PPCLINK Software

Award Winning Calculator on Appstore

Over 1,000,000 users worldwide

800+ formulas & algebraic calculation

Daily updated currency converter & 136 unit converter.

HiCalc Calculator will make all your calculations become simpler than ever.

Scientific calculator: sin, cos, tan, deg/rad/grad, Pi, sin-1, cos-1, tan-1, sinh, cosh, tanh, log, ln, sinh-1, cosh-1, tanh-1, Dec->Deg, Deg->Dec, XY->R, Random, nPr, nCr, Differential function, Evaluation function,...

Necessary functions for your popular daily calculation:

Currency Converter

Unit Converter

Date - Time

Finance

Engineering & Finalcial Calculator:

Graph

Statistics

Equation Solver

Finance

Base Conversion

Noteworthy

Support three calculating modes: STANDARD, STRING and RPN

Support precision to 31 digits

Supports Complex numbers in STRING mode

Powerful scientific calc with advanced fx: Differential, Evaluation, Integration, Product, Root-Finder

Support Extended Memory for deep calculation

Expression history up to 135 items

Sending data from Ext-Memory & History list

Copy & Paste support

Intuitive interface & No ADs

Features:

Multi-line LED-Calculator

Smart input which allows input of complicated expressions

Show expression as normal writing mode @ very useful for students

Supports both USA and EUROPEAN styles for date and numeric separator

Advanced RPN mode with Stack viewer and functions: DROP, SWAP, ROLL, DEPTH, PICK, OVER, KEEP, LAST, CLEAR

Tip calculator

Easy & funny to use.

Biorhythm calculator

How are you today? How is your health factor this week, next month, next year? Biorhythm calculator will show you health factors as : physical, intellectual, intuitional and also emotional factor.

Constants Library

The Constants Library includes 1500 constants from Mathematics, Physics, Solar System and Element e.g: Avogadro number, Faraday const, Coulomb const, Gravitational const, Stefan-Boltzmann Const, Speed of Light, Euler constant...

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

