Award Winning Calculator on Appstore
Over 1,000,000 users worldwide
800+ formulas & algebraic calculation
Daily updated currency converter & 136 unit converter.
HiCalc Calculator will make all your calculations become simpler than ever.
Scientific calculator: sin, cos, tan, deg/rad/grad, Pi, sin-1, cos-1, tan-1, sinh, cosh, tanh, log, ln, sinh-1, cosh-1, tanh-1, Dec->Deg, Deg->Dec, XY->R, Random, nPr, nCr, Differential function, Evaluation function,...
Necessary functions for your popular daily calculation:
Currency Converter
Unit Converter
Date - Time
Finance
Engineering & Finalcial Calculator:
Graph
Statistics
Equation Solver
Base Conversion
Noteworthy
Support three calculating modes: STANDARD, STRING and RPN
Support precision to 31 digits
Supports Complex numbers in STRING mode
Powerful scientific calc with advanced fx: Differential, Evaluation, Integration, Product, Root-Finder
Support Extended Memory for deep calculation
Expression history up to 135 items
Sending data from Ext-Memory & History list
Copy & Paste support
Intuitive interface & No ADs
Features:
Multi-line LED-Calculator
Smart input which allows input of complicated expressions
Show expression as normal writing mode @ very useful for students
Supports both USA and EUROPEAN styles for date and numeric separator
Advanced RPN mode with Stack viewer and functions: DROP, SWAP, ROLL, DEPTH, PICK, OVER, KEEP, LAST, CLEAR
Tip calculator
Easy & funny to use.
Biorhythm calculator
How are you today? How is your health factor this week, next month, next year? Biorhythm calculator will show you health factors as : physical, intellectual, intuitional and also emotional factor.
Constants Library
The Constants Library includes 1500 constants from Mathematics, Physics, Solar System and Element e.g: Avogadro number, Faraday const, Coulomb const, Gravitational const, Stefan-Boltzmann Const, Speed of Light, Euler constant...