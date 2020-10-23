Award Winning Calculator on Appstore

Over 1,000,000 users worldwide

800+ formulas & algebraic calculation

Daily updated currency converter & 136 unit converter.

HiCalc Calculator will make all your calculations become simpler than ever.

Scientific calculator: sin, cos, tan, deg/rad/grad, Pi, sin-1, cos-1, tan-1, sinh, cosh, tanh, log, ln, sinh-1, cosh-1, tanh-1, Dec->Deg, Deg->Dec, XY->R, Random, nPr, nCr, Differential function, Evaluation function,...

Necessary functions for your popular daily calculation:

Currency Converter

Unit Converter

Date - Time

Finance

Engineering & Finalcial Calculator:

Graph

Statistics

Equation Solver

Finance

Base Conversion

Noteworthy

Support three calculating modes: STANDARD, STRING and RPN

Support precision to 31 digits

Supports Complex numbers in STRING mode

Powerful scientific calc with advanced fx: Differential, Evaluation, Integration, Product, Root-Finder

Support Extended Memory for deep calculation

Expression history up to 135 items

Sending data from Ext-Memory & History list

Copy & Paste support

Intuitive interface & No ADs

Features:

Multi-line LED-Calculator

Smart input which allows input of complicated expressions

Show expression as normal writing mode @ very useful for students

Supports both USA and EUROPEAN styles for date and numeric separator

Advanced RPN mode with Stack viewer and functions: DROP, SWAP, ROLL, DEPTH, PICK, OVER, KEEP, LAST, CLEAR

Tip calculator

Easy & funny to use.

Biorhythm calculator

How are you today? How is your health factor this week, next month, next year? Biorhythm calculator will show you health factors as : physical, intellectual, intuitional and also emotional factor.

Constants Library

The Constants Library includes 1500 constants from Mathematics, Physics, Solar System and Element e.g: Avogadro number, Faraday const, Coulomb const, Gravitational const, Stefan-Boltzmann Const, Speed of Light, Euler constant...