Calc & Convert is a powerful app that contains a standard calculator, a unit converter & tip calculator for iOS and Apple Watch.

********App features********

- Standard calculator with scientific functions included on Apple Watch

- Tip Calculator

- "Fast conversion" function:

Type an expression, and the app will automatically suggest you the more adequate units or conversions

- Unit conversion containing 16 categories:

- Angle

- Cook

- Currency (requires network connection)

- Energy

- Fuel

- Information

- Length

- Weight

- Pressure

- Radioactivity

- Speed

- Surface

- Temperature

- Time

- Typography

- Volume

- Standard calculator widget for iOS notification center

The Apple Watch app is fully customizable: select your favorite categories that you want to see in the main menu, as well as the units you use the most for each category. A home screen complication is included to get a fast and easy access to the app.