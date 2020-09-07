Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Calc & Convert for iOS

By Mikael Cohen $0.99

Developer's Description

By Mikael Cohen

Calc & Convert is a powerful app that contains a standard calculator, a unit converter & tip calculator for iOS and Apple Watch.

********App features********

- Standard calculator with scientific functions included on Apple Watch

- Tip Calculator

- "Fast conversion" function:

Type an expression, and the app will automatically suggest you the more adequate units or conversions

- Unit conversion containing 16 categories:

- Angle

- Cook

- Currency (requires network connection)

- Energy

- Fuel

- Information

- Length

- Weight

- Pressure

- Radioactivity

- Speed

- Surface

- Temperature

- Time

- Typography

- Volume

- Standard calculator widget for iOS notification center

The Apple Watch app is fully customizable: select your favorite categories that you want to see in the main menu, as well as the units you use the most for each category. A home screen complication is included to get a fast and easy access to the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.50

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 4.50

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 and watchOS 4.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

