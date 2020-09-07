Sign in to add and modify your software
Calc & Convert is a powerful app that contains a standard calculator, a unit converter & tip calculator for iOS and Apple Watch.
********App features********
- Standard calculator with scientific functions included on Apple Watch
- Tip Calculator
- "Fast conversion" function:
Type an expression, and the app will automatically suggest you the more adequate units or conversions
- Unit conversion containing 16 categories:
- Angle
- Cook
- Currency (requires network connection)
- Energy
- Fuel
- Information
- Length
- Weight
- Pressure
- Radioactivity
- Speed
- Surface
- Temperature
- Time
- Typography
- Volume
- Standard calculator widget for iOS notification center
The Apple Watch app is fully customizable: select your favorite categories that you want to see in the main menu, as well as the units you use the most for each category. A home screen complication is included to get a fast and easy access to the app.