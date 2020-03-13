CakeFlix is one of the largest online cake decorating schools and now offers cake decorating and baking courses via on-demand streaming channels.

For over 8 years CakeFlix has produced feature length online cake decorating tutorials, taught by Paul Bradford and other top cake artists from around the world. Paul has been making and decorating cakes for 25 years and started his own cake business in 2001, which he grew with business partner David to 7 outlets and 35 staff by 2009. During this time Paul made cakes for HM the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Albert of Monaco as well a number of celebrities including Barry Gibb. However, teaching has always been his passion and after started to run attended courses in 2008, he realised that's where his future lay. Paul's courses were always full with waiting lists as news of his courses and teaching style spread. He has a knack of putting everyone at ease and breaking down even the most complex of tasks into small, easy to follow steps.

In 2010 Paul started filming online tutorials for his website and began offering a subscription-based cake tutorial website. Some 9 years later he felt that the next step was to offer an on-demand streaming app, which led to this service.

CakeFlix offers cake decorating courses for all skill levels and across all cake decorating disciplines. Whether it's how to bake a lemon cake or how to make sugar flowers, sugar models, or a 5 tier wedding cake, CakeFlix has it covered. The courses will take you through the project in small bite-sized steps, which you can go back and watch as many times as you like.

Join us to take your cake decorating skills to levels you never thought possible, all with the help and support of some of the world's top cake artists. We look forward to showing you how to create WOW factor cakes that will have your friends and customers in awe!

CakeFlix offers an auto-renewing subscription:

1 month: 4.99 (GPB) with a 1 Week Free Trial

You'll receive unlimited access to content on all your devices. Payment is charged to your Apple ID account at confirmation of purchase. Pricing can vary be region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. After the 1 Week Free Trial, the subscription automatically renews at 4.99/Month unless canceled at least 24 hours before end of trial period.

Monthly Subscription automatically renews, at 4.99/Month, unless canceled within 24-hours of the end of the current billing period. You can turn off auto-renewal at any time in account settings, but you must do so at least 24 hours before the end of the current term. View renewal date, manage, or cancel subscription any time in Apple ID account settings.

