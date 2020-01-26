Caidr is an innovative digital healthcare app developed by healthcare professionals in the UK and can save you a trip to the NHS GP by diagnosing common medical ailments and advising solutions from self-care to Pharmacist visit or Doctor referral. Help save the health service time and money by seeing your AI Dr first.

Benefits

+ Solutions to common ailments at your fingertips

+ Easier access to professional healthcare advice

+ Quick access to information no need to wait and take a day off for a GP appointment

+ Convenience always in your pocket for emergencies

+ Available worldwide and in multiple languages

How it Works

Caidr enables the assessments of medical ailments in the form of a user-friendly smartphone app, by asking users to respond to a series of questions related to their symptoms, then producing a diagnosis or giving advice based on the answers selected. Where appropriate, Caidr will provide users with assistance and advice on self-management of their symptoms, with clear referrals to a doctor when necessary.

Caidr's backbone is our in-house developed, cutting-edge, patent-pending software algorithms. These enable the app to assess the severity of symptoms, offer users self-care advice, state when referral to a pharmacist/doctor is needed, and as well as other innovative digital healthcare solutions.

Medical Disclaimer

Users are reminded to seek a doctor's advice in addition to using this app, and before making any medical decisions.

Users are reminded that the advice given by this app does not replace the opinion of a medical professional and need to seek the advice of a pharmacist or doctor in addition to using the app before making any final decisions. If in any doubt, please consult a pharmacist or doctor in addition to using this app, and before making any medical decisions