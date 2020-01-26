X

Caidr is an innovative digital healthcare app developed by healthcare professionals in the UK and can save you a trip to the NHS GP by diagnosing common medical ailments and advising solutions from self-care to Pharmacist visit or Doctor referral. Help save the health service time and money by seeing your AI Dr first.

+ Solutions to common ailments at your fingertips

+ Easier access to professional healthcare advice

+ Quick access to information no need to wait and take a day off for a GP appointment

+ Convenience always in your pocket for emergencies

+ Available worldwide and in multiple languages

Caidr enables the assessments of medical ailments in the form of a user-friendly smartphone app, by asking users to respond to a series of questions related to their symptoms, then producing a diagnosis or giving advice based on the answers selected. Where appropriate, Caidr will provide users with assistance and advice on self-management of their symptoms, with clear referrals to a doctor when necessary.

Caidr's backbone is our in-house developed, cutting-edge, patent-pending software algorithms. These enable the app to assess the severity of symptoms, offer users self-care advice, state when referral to a pharmacist/doctor is needed, and as well as other innovative digital healthcare solutions.

Users are reminded to seek a doctor's advice in addition to using this app, and before making any medical decisions.

Users are reminded that the advice given by this app does not replace the opinion of a medical professional and need to seek the advice of a pharmacist or doctor in addition to using the app before making any final decisions. If in any doubt, please consult a pharmacist or doctor in addition to using this app, and before making any medical decisions

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
