Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Caesar & Cleopatra Slots Vegas Casino Machines for Android

By Free Vegas Casino Games Free

Developer's Description

By Free Vegas Casino Games

10,000,000 Welcome Bonus!

Caesar & Cleopatra Slots Casino has the BIGGEST JACKPOTS and is the HIGHEST PAYING slot machine (pokie)!

A variety of high-quality slot games from Classic to the latest unique one give you ultimate fun you may have never experienced!

Experience the luxury and style of a Las Vegas Casino right in the palm of your hand.

Play into Caesar & Cleopatra Slots! MEGA slot WINS and FREE SPINS! Play NOW!

Go on Google Play Store and enjoy your time with fun. Slot Games! Play the thrill of Vegas with Slot Machines free wild win and experience the Free Slots.

New Games:

New slot machines introduced regularly!

Awesome Mini-Games:

One mini-game appears when you win under 5.000

Second mini-game when you win between 5.000 and 10.000

Third mini-game when the player wins over 10.000

Roulette bonus game

FREE SPIN:

2X, 3X, 4X & 5x Win

Huge progressive jackpots.

Free coins after 3 hours.

Free coins when you have 0 coins.

Play in offline mode also.

High quality graphics and attractive animations.

Realistic slot machine casino sounds.

Optimized for both tablets and Smartphone.

*Caesar & Cleopatra Slots Casino is intended for use by those 21 or older for amusement purposes only.

*Caesar & Cleopatra Slots Casino does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

*Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at real money gambling.

Get lucky today with Caesar & Cleopatra Slots!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Free
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is an award-winning free-to-play strategy card game.
Android
The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Hearthstone

Free
Collect powerful cards and create mighty decks, summon minions and sling spells to control an ever-shifting battlefield.
Android
Hearthstone

SkyPoker Mongolia

Free
Let's play our handmade game with the Texas Hold'em standard.
Android
SkyPoker Mongolia

DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

Free
Casino action and jackpot thrills are free--and right at your fingertips.
Android
DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now