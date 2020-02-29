Love a good deal? Save more at CV's Family Foods every time you shop with our mobile app!

With the CV's Family Foods, you can add digital deals directly to your digital account and save instantly at checkout.

Simply download the app, create an account and start saving!

Top app features:

Access to exclusive digital deals.

Browse the weekly ad and add special offers to your digital account.

Redeem offers at checkout with a quick scan of your personalized barcode

Create a shopping list and check off items as you shop.