Make shopping at CV's Family Foods fast and easy!

- Select offers on the Weekly Ad section.

- Load coupons right to your CV's Family Foods Rewards card. No clipping required!

- Create and manage your shopping lists: Add new items to your list, view a list created online, check off items as you shop.

- Scan your CV's Family Foods Rewards barcode at checkout from the app or Passbook to receive discounts from coupons youve selected.

- Add an optional alternate ID to get your discounts if you forget your phone.

Share feedback and suggestions by leaving a review! Were continually adding enhancements to make your mobile shopping experience even better.