Make shopping at CV's Family Foods fast and easy!
- Select offers on the Weekly Ad section.
- Load coupons right to your CV's Family Foods Rewards card. No clipping required!
- Create and manage your shopping lists: Add new items to your list, view a list created online, check off items as you shop.
- Scan your CV's Family Foods Rewards barcode at checkout from the app or Passbook to receive discounts from coupons youve selected.
- Add an optional alternate ID to get your discounts if you forget your phone.
Share feedback and suggestions by leaving a review! Were continually adding enhancements to make your mobile shopping experience even better.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.