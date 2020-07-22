Join or Sign In

CV | RESUME Work finder for Android

By Becode Free

Developer's Description

By Becode

In just a few minutes, create an impressive professional resume that can be emailed, shared and downloaded in PDF format.

Create unlimited profiles and resumes, always FREE, with no hidden fees.

Suitable for all job seekers!

Features:

A very intuitive, friendly, easy-to-use interface.

Well-designed resume templates that will increase with every update.

Full PDF Support, many options to share, send by email, or save.

View or edit your resumes anytime, anywhere, and share it on the go.

Fill in the information only once, then duplicate the resume to customize it for every job.

Create different profiles for different people/individuals or objectives.

Support to share your contact info and links with a Qr and vCard Qr.

Clickable links in the generated PDF.

Multiple page formats: letter, legal & A4.

Very customizable templates. Reorder and chose the color.

*NEW* Can change the name of the sections.

Can change the language, 11 to choose : Danish, German, English, Spanish, Catalan, French, Italian, Norwegian, Dutch, Portuguese and Swedish.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.6

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.7.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
