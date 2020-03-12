X

CURRENT Diagnosis & Treatment Neurology for Android

By Skyscape Medpresso Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Skyscape Medpresso Inc

Practical, up-to-date strategies for assessing and managing the neurologic conditions most frequently seen in adults and children

DESCRIPTION

CURRENT Diagnosis & Treatment Neurology, Third Edition: Introductory chapters address specific symptoms and diagnostic procedures; subsequent chapters are disease specific and adhere to a standard format, beginning with Essentials of Diagnosis, followed by Clinical Findings, Differential Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prognosis

Key features

- Coverage of disorders in both adults and children

- Thorough coverage of diagnostic tests and the very latest pharmacologic treatments

- Practical information on common conditions such as headaches, movement disorders, and central nervous system infections

- Valuable to anyone who sees patients with neurologic complaints, whether in primary care or the neurology clinic Expert help with ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, epilepsy, sleeping disorders, dizziness, hearing loss, dementia and memory loss, and more

- Each chapter written by experts in that area, without losing readability or coherence

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5.9

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 3.5.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping