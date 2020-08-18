Best head CT anatomy app.You grasp CT from 3 cross-sections in 3D.CT Passport is the anatomy learning app that has been made for all of the people who want to learn, such as doctors, nurses and medical radiation technologists, clinical laboratory technicians, medical students, the human anatomy.

Currently, we are now like to see on a daily basis 3D image, really in order to understand the three-dimensional, you must work to rebuild in the head by analyzing the image of the plane.

In this app, and displays the anatomy name at the touch of a image, not only examined a portion of interest immediately, it is capable of switching display of the axis position cross-sectional, and coronal cross-sectional, and sagittal cross-section, of a selected site you can grasp the positional relationship instantly.

Now take this passport in hand, enjoy the journey of human anatomy at the tip of his finger.

[From the image]

Head CT image

Axis position cross-section the number of slices: 32 sheets

Coronal section number of slices: 41 sheets

Sagittal section the number of slices: 31 sheets

Anatomy Name Number: 167 item

function

selection of anatomical name from the CT image

You it is possible to freely select the anatomical name that has been color-coded at the touch of a finger into the image.

switching display of the cross-section

By selecting the sub-screen, you can cross-section and the switching display of purpose.

display of the selected range

And displays color-coded selectable anatomical range on the image.

display of brain leaf classification

It can display a large anatomy of the brain on the CT image.

Brain cerebellopontine medulla oblongata over in over the frontal parietal temporal lobe occipital lobe

display of cerebral blood flow area

The blood flow region in the brain can be displayed on the CT image.

Anterior cerebral artery middle cerebral artery posterior cerebral artery (end branch-center branch)

Choroidal artery basilar artery on the cerebellar artery anterior inferior cerebellar artery after inferior cerebellar artery

switching of image conditions

You can switch the display of the brain parenchyma conditions-bone condition.

larger image

Scaling button or, you can change the size of the image by pinch in-out the screen

Support for multiple languages (English, German, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, French, Spanish, Korean)