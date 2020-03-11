Browse skins and cases for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In addition the app offers step by step tutorial how to execute the most used smokes/nades/flashes in competitive matches.
With CS GO Case and Smoke Infopedia you can:
- browse well known cases, their skins and prices
- browse weapon skins by cases, weapon type or random. Soon there will be direct link to the steam market
- learn map callouts and be able to give usefull info to your teammates
- learn how to execute smokes like the pros
- learn all the statistics for the ingame weapons.
We will be adding more nades and flashes regularly.
If you find your case missing don't hesitate to contact us via email.
