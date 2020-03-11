X

CS:GO Case and Smoke Infopedia for Android

Browse skins and cases for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In addition the app offers step by step tutorial how to execute the most used smokes/nades/flashes in competitive matches.

With CS GO Case and Smoke Infopedia you can:

- browse well known cases, their skins and prices

- browse weapon skins by cases, weapon type or random. Soon there will be direct link to the steam market

- learn map callouts and be able to give usefull info to your teammates

- learn how to execute smokes like the pros

- learn all the statistics for the ingame weapons.

We will be adding more nades and flashes regularly.

If you find your case missing don't hesitate to contact us via email.

