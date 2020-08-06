Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

CRPA - California Rifle & Pistol Association for iOS

By BuildFire Free

Developer's Description

By BuildFire

This is the official app of the California Rifle & Pistol Association members and allies to educate, lobby and fight for all Californians to exercise their rights under the Second Amendment and those associated with hunting and shooting sports.

Features include:

* Stay up to date on all the latest CRPA news

* Stay up to date on all legislative actions

* Stay up to date on all pertinent litigation efforts

* Shooting Sports Calendar representing major events near you

* Find Training Opportunies near you

* Get involved in the fight through volunteer opportunities

* Sign up to vote in the next election

* Find Shooting Sports Activities in your area.

* Find Shooting Sports resources near you

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now