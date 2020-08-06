This is the official app of the California Rifle & Pistol Association members and allies to educate, lobby and fight for all Californians to exercise their rights under the Second Amendment and those associated with hunting and shooting sports.

Features include:

* Stay up to date on all the latest CRPA news

* Stay up to date on all legislative actions

* Stay up to date on all pertinent litigation efforts

* Shooting Sports Calendar representing major events near you

* Find Training Opportunies near you

* Get involved in the fight through volunteer opportunities

* Sign up to vote in the next election

* Find Shooting Sports Activities in your area.

* Find Shooting Sports resources near you