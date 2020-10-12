Join or Sign In

Use this smartphone application for registration of dolphin sighting in the Adriatic Sea. It can also be used for viewing a map with all previous sightings registered in the CROdolphin database.

If you see a dolphins, please use this application to inform us about your sighting. The application automatically sends one text message (SMS) to our database.

You should provide us with the following information:

your (dolphin) position you can get your geographical latitude and longitude directly from your internal GPS device (by clicking the Get from GPS button) or you can indicate your position on the map (by clicking the Get from GMaps button)

number of dolphins you see in school

species the most common species is the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus).

date and time automatically offered by the application, but you can change them if you are sending information about your previous sightings

Marine mammal (dolphins, whales, seals) research in the Croatian part of the Adriatic Sea started in 1990. All the data collected through this scientific research project has been published, and can be viewed under the Links --> Marine mammal publications link. The CroDolphin database is a system for registration of all dolphin sightings in the Adriatic, as this data is important for monitoring and protection of these species. The database is owned by the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine University of Zagreb

Since 1995, all marine mammal species are strictly protected by the Croatian law, which means IT IS FORBIDEN TO DISTURB OR KILL these animals or devastate their habitat.

Croatian marine mammals project contact:

Assistant professor Tomislav Gomeri, phD tomislav.gomercic@vef.hr, tel: +385 959022610

Assistant professor Martina uras, phD martina.duras@vef.hr

