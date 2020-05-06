We welcome you to experience CREDAI! NATCON 2019, one of the most prestigious global events in the Indian real estate sector. This year, NATCON is being organised jointly by CREDAI Telangana and CREDAI Andhra Pradesh. The event brings together more than 1200 leading developers on a global canvas, where the future unfolds.

DESTINATION, TEL AVIV

CREDAI is making an exciting sojourn to the 'Hill of Spring on the Mediterranean coast. That is how Tel Aviv is known. The city enjoys an astounding 300 annual days of sunshine, sans rain. It reminds us to make progress while the sun shines.

RESILIENCE TO EXCELLENCE

CREDAI NATCON 2019 is inspired by the theme, Resilience to Excellence. Every journey has the occasional hurdle, but when you have a resilient spirit, you can transform it into a milestone. You need to be built of strength, to build edifices where dreams come alive. It is this spirit that has taken us through challenging times in real estate. We are surmounting these challenges with an unwavering vision of excellence. Together, let us transform it into the foundation of a magnificent future.

Delegates can use this app to access:

- Event Schedule

- CREDAI Connect - a platform for delegates to connect with each other in real time using direct messaging

- Push Notifications

- Event Details

- Details about Organizing Committee of CREDAI

- Opinion Polls

- Information about Tel Aviv

- Sponsors Survey

If you are unable to access this application, contact the app developer immediately.