Do you have a powerful phone but do you feel like your phone slows down after continuous usage, it is because of thermal throttling.

With the help of this app you will be able to check the thermal throttling of your phone.

and compare your results with same CPU's and phones all over the world.

You can check full thermal throttling of your device with this app.

The various test times are 5 Min, 10 Min, 20 Min, 40 Min.

The most effective test time is 20 Min.