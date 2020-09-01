Join or Sign In

CPU Slowdown Test & Comparison for Android

By Texts Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Texts Dev

Do you have a powerful phone but do you feel like your phone slows down after continuous usage, it is because of thermal throttling.

With the help of this app you will be able to check the thermal throttling of your phone.

and compare your results with same CPU's and phones all over the world.

You can check full thermal throttling of your device with this app.

The various test times are 5 Min, 10 Min, 20 Min, 40 Min.

The most effective test time is 20 Min.

Full Specifications

What's new in version cpu_donate

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version cpu_donate

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
