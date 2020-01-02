With CPU Settings G.L. you can change the governors and the minimum and maximum frequencies in which each core of the processor and the card works.

You can also deactivate and activate the "mpdecision" and "thermal" services. These services are responsible for activating and deactivating each kernel when necessary.

With the "mpdecision" service deactivated, any kernel can be permanently deactivated by excluding "Cpu0".

CPU Settings G.L. it shows you in real time the current frequency at which each core works and the temperature of the processor and the graphics card.

The adjustments of the governors can be modified.

The settings of the CPUs and GPUs can be programmed when the device is started.

The application has normal and floating notifications that show the data of load, frequency and temperatures in real time.

The application is in Spanish, English and Bulgarian.

Warning: All those who have version 1.1 installed must uninstall it and install the new version 1.2 in clean!