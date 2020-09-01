Android CPU INFO - System & Hardware is a hardware specification app for Android with detailed information about your smartphone. CPU Device & System info is an elegant, accurate and simple - the beautiful user interface doesnt create hurdle between you and the information.

Each section is split into smart categories - for ease of access and fast switching. These categories are: CPU, GPU, Ram, Storage, Screen, Android OS, Hardware, and Sensors Information.

Some features of this application CPU Info won't work correctly on Android Oreo (Version 8.0) and newer.

Language Support: English, Czech, Danish, Polish, Chinese

Key Features Of Android CPU INFO - System & Hardware

1. CPU Info provide main information about hardware and software of your device:

2. CPU specification (with current frequency on specific cores)

3. GPU (Graphical Processing unit) specification

4. RAM and storage state (Internal and External memory detail)

5. Display metrics

6. Android OS details

7. Device Model: Model name, manufacturer, build time, brand, etc.

8. Sensors data

9. Battery status

10. WiFi and Bluetooth mac address (on older Androids)

11. Audio card informations

12. Native libraries used in another applications

13. CPU and battery temperature monitor

Additionally you can manage installed applications and check running processes.

Please report bugs/crashes. Im waiting for your feature requests. Please write an email if you have any problems, questions or feature requests at gulnazsahzadi191@gmail.com