Introducing CPU & Hardware Infos; the best free specs checker that will give you very well detailed information about all your Android smartphone or tablet specifications.

Do you want to buy a new smartphone but need a powerful CPU identifier and hardware info app that can give you all the information about this phone? Do you want to get a smart system info and camera info app that can give you the real specs of the camera and system? Do you want to get RAM info and battery info of your current device? If your answer to one of these questions is yes, then you will have to download and install CPU & Hardware Infos on your Android smartphone or tablet because it is just the perfect app for you right now.

CPU & Hardware Infos is a new CPU identifier and hardware info app that will give you realistic information about every part of your device. This app can save your life especially when you want to buy a new smartphone because it can let you know if this device is genuine or not by giving you the real RAM info, battery info, camera info, system info, hardware info and many many more.

Many phone manufacturers can give some untrue information about the parts of their devices, but our specs check will solve this issue and will only display the original information about every part of your device. It can give you model, IMEI, system uptime, camera resolution, focus modes, battery health, SIM serial number, OS and SDK versions, Screen size and resolution, RAM specs, CPU info, Sensors and many more. The best thing is that our app is completely free and you dont have to pay any fees to start using it.

What are you waiting for? Download CPU & Hardware Infos and enjoy the best specs checker app ever!

features of CPU & Hardware Infos :

- CPU MONITOR

- RAM MONITOR

- GPU MONITOR

- STORAGE MONITOR

- BLUETHOOTH MONITOR

- WIRLESS MONITOR

- MEMORY CLEANER

- APPLICATIONS MANAGER

-APPLICATIONS UNINSTALLER