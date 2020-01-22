Android version of the popular CPU - Device Hardware & System Info tool for android devices, app is a free that reports information about your device (Basic Specifications).

CPU - Device Hardware & System Info App Features :

Device Info: Model, Brand, Device, Manufacturer, Chipset, Serial, Build Number and System uptime.

System: Chipset, Min frequency, Max Frequency, Current Frequency, CPU architecture, Board, Number of Cores, Clock Speed, CPU Features and other information. As well as current CPU Utilization, Serial and clock frequency of each core.

Memory: Total and available RAM, as well as Storage information about your device.

Camera: Detailed information about the primary and secondary camera in your phone. Along with supported resolutions, Flash Modes, Focal length, Zoom level & Support and focus modes.

Battery: Health, current level, power source, current capacity, total capacity, temperature, voltage.

Sensors: All the sensors in your device with real-time testing (Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Orientation, Rotation Vector, Step Counter, Device Temperature).

App useful Terms: Device Info, Android Specification, System Info, Hardware Specification, OS Details, My Device Info, Full system Info, Hardware Info, CPU-RAM-Storage info, System Hardware Info, Phone Details, System Specification, Phone Specification and Disk Info.

Disclaimer :

- READ_PHONE_STATE: permission required for show device id and access the phone features of the device.

- CAMERA: permission required to get information for front & back camera resolution, zoom support and focus modes with other details.

- Apart from above permissions, We are using Battery, Camera, SIM, Operating System, Device Display, Storage Info(Internal, External and RAM) and Device Sensors details for displaying specification of all listed features in app.