Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

CP Connect 2.0 for Android

By Accela Free

Developer's Description

By Accela

CPConnect 2.0: the app with the power to get things done. CPConnect 2.0 is the City of Cedar Park, Texas app for your mobile phone and mobile device that you can use to report problems such as pothole, missing street sign or malfunctioning traffic signal. You can even take a photo or shoot video of it and it will show us on the map where the problem is so we can fix it quickly. Plus, you can even use CPConnect 2.0 to quickly connect to our online bill pay site and pay your water utility bill, connect to our website and much more all through the convenience of a mobile app. No more surfing the web on your phone or mobile device to connect with your Cedar Park City Government. Its all right here on CPConnect 2.0: the app with the power to get things done. Download today and experience the convenience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.4

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 3.9.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now