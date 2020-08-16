Join or Sign In

CP Connect 2.0 for iOS

By PublicStuff Free

Developer's Description

By PublicStuff

CPConnect 2.0: the app with the power to get things done. CPConnect 2.0 is the City of Cedar Park, Texas app for your mobile phone and mobile device that you can use to report problems such as pothole, missing street sign or malfunctioning traffic signal. You can even take a photo or shoot video of it and it will show us on the map where the problem is so we can fix it quickly. Plus, you can even use CPConnect 2.0 to quickly connect to our online bill pay site and pay your water utility bill, connect to our website and much more all through the convenience of a mobile app. No more surfing the web on your phone or mobile device to connect with your Cedar Park City Government. Its all right here on CPConnect 2.0: the app with the power to get things done. Download today and experience the convenience.

version 3.9.7

Release August 16, 2020
Version 3.9.7

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

