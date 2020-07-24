COPAXONE iTracker 2.0 has many features and resources which have been designed to help you track your past injections and plan for future ones:

Injection Tracking easily keep track of when and where you inject on your body

Customizable Injection settings Select your injection device, method, site, dosage, and schedule

Medication Reminders set notifications to remind you when its time to take COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection)

Journal & Calendar record injections, notes, and photos within your own personal journal. See past and future injections by using weekly or monthly calendar views

Injection Reports view, export, and share a history of your injections, notes, and photos

Helpful Tips get useful tips about injection best practices