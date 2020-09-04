Sign in to add and modify your software
Be Orange 2 Theme - SONY Xperia Theme.
SONY , Make It Believe.
Design For SONY.
Designed with Theme Creator for Xperia - A Sony Xperia Theme Style
NOTICE : ICON Pack Only Support On Xperia Home Launcher 10.0.A.0.8 Or Up.
It's Not The Same With Original Android. This Theme Is Only A New Design Idea.
A Theme That "Designed-with-Theme-Creator-for-Xperia" .
More New Design Information On Google+, Instagram, Twitter.
https://goo.gl/8c81fW
About The APP :
Thanks For The Developer Of Sony Theme Creator.
Designed-with-Theme-Creator-for-Xperia