COBI.wms is the modern solution for simple and mobile warehouse management for SAP Business One. As a reliable add-on, COBI.wms offers you the possibility to book all activities from the warehouse directly into SAP Business One.

The wide range of supported barcode scanning hardware allows you to book warehouse transactions with optimal speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

Modules:

Plus-booking (manual Goods Receipt)

Minus-booking (manual Goods Issue)

Inventory transfer

Goods Receipt (Purchase)

Picking

Goods Delivery (Sales)

Goods Issue into Production

Goods Receipt from Production

Inventory Counting (Stocktaking)

Wares overview

All modules support quantity units (UoMs), batch and serial numbers, bin locations, and other standard SAP Business One features.

Highlights:

Affordable: low total cost of ownership

Quick implementation: commissioned within a day

Multilingual: available in English and German

Hardware compatibility: regular smartphones as well as Android-based barcode scanners

Fully integrated: based on the well-known and learned SAP Business One functionalities

Dynamic: lock and unlock modules per device or user

COBI.wms can be installed on-premise (for MS SQL Server as well as SAP HANA-based installations) or used with an SAP-hosted or partner-hosted SAP Business One Cloud account.