COBI.wms is the modern solution for simple and mobile warehouse management for SAP Business One. As a reliable add-on, COBI.wms offers you the possibility to book all activities from the warehouse directly into SAP Business One.
The wide range of supported barcode scanning hardware allows you to book warehouse transactions with optimal speed, efficiency, and accuracy.
Modules:
Plus-booking (manual Goods Receipt)
Minus-booking (manual Goods Issue)
Inventory transfer
Goods Receipt (Purchase)
Picking
Goods Delivery (Sales)
Goods Issue into Production
Goods Receipt from Production
Inventory Counting (Stocktaking)
Wares overview
All modules support quantity units (UoMs), batch and serial numbers, bin locations, and other standard SAP Business One features.
Highlights:
Affordable: low total cost of ownership
Quick implementation: commissioned within a day
Multilingual: available in English and German
Hardware compatibility: regular smartphones as well as Android-based barcode scanners
Fully integrated: based on the well-known and learned SAP Business One functionalities
Dynamic: lock and unlock modules per device or user
COBI.wms can be installed on-premise (for MS SQL Server as well as SAP HANA-based installations) or used with an SAP-hosted or partner-hosted SAP Business One Cloud account.