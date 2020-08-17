Staying connected with your life and your friends - smart connectivity means this is also possible while cycling. The Bosch SmartphoneHub and COBI.Bike app connect your eBike to your digital world.

***Important note: this app works only in combination with the Bosch SmartphoneHub and COBI.Bike hardware (for eBikes and conventional bikes).***

COBI.BIKE YOUR CONNECTED BIKING SYSTEM

The perfect fusion of your smartphone and bike.

The future of bike-based mobility has begun. The COBI.Bike system connects your bike with your digital world. This award-winning product provides smart features to your bike and intelligent assistance using the smartphone. The result: more safety, comfort, and fun on any cycling route a new dimension of biking.

DASHBOARD

The dashboard gives you quick access to speed, weather, fitness and performance info in a beautiful interface.

WHEEL MENU

Use the thumb controller to quickly fly through the features the wheel menu is the smooth interface for your riding experience.

MUSIC CONTROL

All the control you'd expect, with the simplicity of a thumb controller. Start, stop and pause your tunes with intuitive thumb presses. It works with all your media apps too from Spotify to podcasts.

COMMUNICATE

Make a quick call by selecting a contact using the thumb controller. You can also answer calls without letting go of the handlebars, which means no more risky phone action while riding.

FITNESS TRACKING

Satisfy your quantified self. The system integrates with Apple Watch and Bluetooth sensors to display important data like heart rate zone and cadence directly on the dashboard. You can automatically track your rides with Apple Health, Strava and Komoot as well.

VOICE FEEDBACK

Even if you don't look at your phone, the optional voice feedback gives you confidence when navigating through the app, including turn-by-turn navigation commands.

ROUTE PLANNING

The blazing-fast route selection begins with a tap on the home screen. It takes your current bike location into account, which means setting up the perfect route is done in just three steps. You can choose between the fastest, shortest and quietest route. Connect your Komoot account to extend the best-connected biking system with the best tour planning experience.

3D BIKE NAVIGATION

For optimal bike route guidance, the app offers full-size navigation with turn-by-turn voice feedback based on OpenStreetMap (OSM). Global offline maps included.

REAL-TIME RIDE WEATHER

Working with the world's best data providers, you get a minute precise, hyper-local weather forecast for your ride, indicating chances of rain, felt temperature and other important weather conditions.

PERSONALIZED INTERFACE

Complete your and your bike's profile and choose your favorite interface color to customize your ride experience.

UPDATES AND UPGRADES

The app features are continually evolving. In addition, wireless hub firmware-upgrades keep the hardware functions up-to-date.

Learn more about our products at bosch-ebike.com/cobibike.