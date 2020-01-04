Want to know what your players FUT* card would look like? Want to know what your players best position is? Simply take a photo of his Career Mode stats, and see his FUT stats and In-Game ratings in seconds. Its that easy.

* Only FUT 16 is supported

* Unfortunately, Play Station 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game are not supported at this time

Whether you want to share your awesome Career Mode with the Internet community, or you are just curious about your 21-year-old Gullit regen - we are certain you will like CM -> FUT. We use the app ourselves every day.

We are working to add more cool features, so stay tuned.