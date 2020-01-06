X

CLUB PETZ LUCY Sing & Dance for iOS

By IMC TOYS SA Free

Interact with your puppy Lucy through the app! You will be able to make Lucy dance new styles or create your own dance for her.

Be amazed with all you can do:

- Say commands to Lucy through the App

- Make her dance, sing, eat, on your head, give you a kisseven greet the audience

at the end of the show!

- Discover the 3 new and exclusive dances when downloading the App.

- You will find a special section where you can create your own dance. Choose the

movements and the melody that you like and make Lucy dance as you want!

- You can take selfies with Lucy!

Moreover, dont stop playing with Lucy and you will be able to unlock new frames, songs and many more surprises!

The app only works with Lucy Sing & Dance reference 95854 (see reference in manual, packaging or textile product label), it will not work with previous versions or different references of the product.

It is not necessary that you have internet access to enjoy the use of the App with Lucy, except to download it and/or update it.

The App is totally free and free of ads.

Report Software

