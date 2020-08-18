CHEEERS Health and Wellness App is a personalized recovery app designed to promote health and wellness, connection, engagement, and utilization of coping and life skills. CHEEERS Health and Wellness app gives you immediate access to resources, recovery tools and peer support to help you stay on track, overcome barriers, gain skills ,manage symptoms, address challenges and reduce hospitalization or crisis situations. Our goal is to help you live your best life in recovery, health and wellness.