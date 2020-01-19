The app allows you to simultaneously calculate the values of CHADSVASC and HASBLED scores for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation

Features:

- Calculation of both scores at the same time

- Thrombosis and bleeding risk stratification

- Therapeutic recommendations based on European Cardiology Guides

- Speech recognition system to calculate the scores quickly

- Special speech commands that allow you communicate with the app

- Help section with all the commands and peculiarities about the app

- Two languages (English and Spanish) and the possibility to get the app answers in your own language (whichever)