The app allows you to simultaneously calculate the values of CHADSVASC and HASBLED scores for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation
Features:
- Calculation of both scores at the same time
- Thrombosis and bleeding risk stratification
- Therapeutic recommendations based on European Cardiology Guides
- Speech recognition system to calculate the scores quickly
- Special speech commands that allow you communicate with the app
- Help section with all the commands and peculiarities about the app
- Two languages (English and Spanish) and the possibility to get the app answers in your own language (whichever)
