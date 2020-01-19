X

CHADSVASC & HASBLED calculator for Android

The app allows you to simultaneously calculate the values of CHADSVASC and HASBLED scores for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation

Features:

- Calculation of both scores at the same time

- Thrombosis and bleeding risk stratification

- Therapeutic recommendations based on European Cardiology Guides

- Speech recognition system to calculate the scores quickly

- Special speech commands that allow you communicate with the app

- Help section with all the commands and peculiarities about the app

- Two languages (English and Spanish) and the possibility to get the app answers in your own language (whichever)

What's new in version 2.3.7

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 2.3.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
