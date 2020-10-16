CHANGING THE WAY YOU DO BUSINESS ON SITE

Our newly updated meeting service is powered by an AI-based engine and continually learns from our audience and your product interests to constantly offer relevant recommendations. The CGLNG Exhibition & Conference app allows you to search the database before the show opens to receive and arrange meeting requests with exhibitors. This powerful marketing tool will save you time onsite, helping you to plan your days so you get the most out of your visit.

The CGLNG Exhibition & Conference app includes our newly updated matchmaking service, the full seminar programme and show map to guarantee you make the most

of your show.

HOW IT WORKS

+ Search the CGLNG Exhibition & Conference Meeting Service database and find contacts specific to your requirements filter by sector, job title and product interests

+ Attendees can request meetings with each other

+ Create a personal meeting and conference schedule

+ Chat with connections