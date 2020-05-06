The CEN exam is an advanced emergency nurse exam for medical professionals. The detailed test involves a rigorous course, covering major conditions, illnesses and treatment procedures during a medical emergency situation.

CEN Tutor - Medical Exam Prep is the most comprehensive and time-efficient study tool to pass your BCEN nurses exam with flying colors. The app's unique capability offers complete freedom of usage anywhere, everywhere, without the need of internet data or additional downloads.

The design, content and user experience of the app have been immaculately designed, bearing thorough research on popular study patterns among students, offering various options to customize preferences, set alarms, receive timely updates or even change the look of the app to your own liking.

Top of the line features from CEN Tutor - Medical Exam Prep

- Practice Test mode featuring streamlined questions added from the latest curriculum

- Autosave feature retains history and last attempted questions from every exam attempted for retrieval

- One-touch bookmarking to flag any questions you may want to reattempt later

- Highly optimized user interface, specialized for mobile and tablet devices, featuring the latest UI design based on Apple's Human Interface Guidelines

- Daily study and exam day reminder

- Diligent customer support through in-app messaging by expert professionals

- Question of the day: receive a new question every day, with a separate bank for QOTD's, in case you missed or want to reattempt any.

- Highly customizable user interface, with numerous color themes to choose from

- Progressive tracking to build focus & improve your weak areas

The Ultimate Study Companion - CEN Tutor - Medical Exam Prep has got you covered

To build up more efficient study patterns and knowledge retention, the guide breaks down the subject into handy sections, with each section covered in intricate detail, including:

- Communicable Diseases

- Cardiovascular Emergencies

- Environmental Emergencies

- Gastrointestinal Emergencies

- Genitourinary Emergencies

- Neurological Emergencies

- Medical Emergencies

Why Choose Recurvo Apps and Learning

We take learning seriously, a sole reason why the team works countless hours in research, development and planning to bring you the best study material and learning aids to succeed. The free version of our apps provides the most extensive range of learning material with regular updates including:

- 100+ free questions to attempt

- A new question of the day, every day!

Premium Apps Lineup from Recurvo Apps

If you like using our educational apps to succeed in your professional ventures, our lineup of premium paid apps features loads of new and brilliant features:

- 500+ Questions with recent additions from the year 2016-17

- Priority based customer support with rapid response team on standby

- Complete voice over mode for attempting practice and mock tests

- The premium buy is a one time purchase, the app and the continuous updates are yours for life