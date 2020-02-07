This is the mobile version of a successful study format that has been used since the CDL program started in 1992. Over 50,000 users have successfully completed our in school program using this format. Typically it takes user 8-10 hours of continuous practice to master the knowledge you need to PASS the CDL knowledge exams THE 1ST TIME!

This app will prepare you for ANY or ALL of the following:

*CLP practice

*Commercial learners permit

*CDL permit

*Cdl knowledge test

*Cdl written test

*Class A exam

*Class A knowledge

*Class B exam

*Class B knowledge

*Bus exam

*Bus knowledge