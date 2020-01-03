Partners Chauffeur Driven (CD) and the National Limousine Association (NLA) present the premier event dedicated to networking, education, and fostering camaraderie among the international community of chauffeured transportation and motorcoach operators. Attendees have access to hours of professional development sessions, nearly 100 of the industrys leading suppliers on our Show floor, and nonstop opportunities to meet and build relationships with like-minded operators.

This app is your gateway to help you navigate all our show has to offer, including a full schedule, exhibitor information, speakers and panelists, session handouts and PowerPoints, interactive maps, and more. Other features include creating a customizable agenda, integrated social media feeds, a show floor scavenger hunt-type game, exclusive show-only discounts, and the ability to schedule appointments with exhibitors and other attendees.