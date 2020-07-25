Do you forget what you have learnt while writing exams and lose marks? Do Math formulas keep confusing you? Then its time to say no to Rote Learning & use MarkSharks Class 7 Maths & Science learning app to study in the 21st century way!

Research shows that learning by doing is the best way to learn where students construct knowledge by experiencing & exploring their environment. MarkSharks education app is a revolutionary learning app for Class 7 that teaches CBSE 7 class Science & Maths through games, simulations, Science experiments, Science projects, virtual experiments, 3-D models, interactive exercises & online test series unlike extra marks & merit nation. We have harnessed the power of mobile devices to deconstruct the NCERT 7 class textbook curriculum & transformed it to engaging modules for CBSE class 7 Science & Maths syllabus, Class 7 notes & NCERT solutions that will complement your Class 7 books through the MarkSharks CBSE class 7th Maths learning app and Science learning app.

What MarkSharks education app is NOT:

- This is NOT just a collection of CBSE 7 Science or CBSE 7 Math question papers/ CBSE Science std 7 or Math std 7 sample papers/ solves sample papers. We believe just taking a Science or Math quiz is NOT enough. Hence we have developed this interesting Science learning app & Mathematics learning app to make Science & Math for Class 7 easy.

It's NOT just a PDF of Science 7th class or Maths Class 7th textbook/ NCERT 7 class Science or NCERT Class 7 Math book/ CBSE 7th class Science or 7th class Maths book or simply a Class 7 notes education app. We believe that learning should always be fun, immersive, interactive & self-paced. Since books are boring & NOT effective for all types of learners, heres an interactive offline education app for a better learning experience.

The MarkSharks Class 7 learning app is mapped 100% to the CBSE Class 7 syllabus our education app covers content from all the chapters currently found in Class 7 Science & 7 class Maths CBSE book written by RD Sharma, Delhi.

MarkSharks CBSE class VII Science learning app is mapped to CBSE Science Class 7 syllabus. Our education app covers content from all class 7 Physics, Chemistry and Biology topics found in the NCERT Science 7 book.

Chapters

1. Nutrition in Plants

2. Nutrition in Animals

3. Fibre to Fabric

4. Heat

5. Acids, Bases and Salts

6. Physical and Chemical Changes

7. Weather, Climate and Adaptations of Animals to Climate

8. Winds Storms and Cyclones

9. Soil

10. Respiration in Organisms

11. Transportation in Animals and Plants

12. Reproduction in Plants

13. Motion and Time

14. Electric Current and its Effects

15. Light

16. Water A Precious Resource

17. Forests Our Lifeline

18. Wastewater Story

MarkSharks CBSE 7 class Math learning app covers content from all topics in NCERT Math books.

Chapters

1 Integers

2 Fractions and Decimals

3 Data Handling

4 Simple Equations

5 Lines and Angles

6 The Triangles and Its Properties

7 Congruence of Triangles

8 Comparing Quantities

9 Rational Numbers

10 Practical Geometry

11 Perimeter and Area

12 Algebraic Expressions

13 Exponents and Powers

14 Symmetry

15 Visualising Solid Shapes

Through MarkSharks education app students of VII Science & VII Math can share their learning with friends via our social learning environment & access to tutors online to help clear problems. Parents will get online access to track their childs performance on MarkSharks educations app & compare it with other students who are studying on the system.

MarkSharks is also one of the best scholarship learning apps for Class 7 & a comprehensive Maths solutions & Maths CBSE guide for 7th grade.When it comes to 7th standard Science & 7th standard math, practice makes perfect & MarkSharks education app allows just that. With interactive exercises & simulations, Std 7 Science & Std 7 Math has never been more interesting!