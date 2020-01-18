The CBI Bank & Trust App is a free mobile decision-support tool that gives you the ability to aggregate all of your financial accounts, including accounts from other financial institutions, into a single, up-to-the-minute view so you can stay organized and make smarter financial decisions. It is fast, secure and makes life easier by empowering you with the tools you need to manage your personal finances.

FEATURES

Multi-Account Aggregation: View all of your financial information (balances, transaction history, merchant spending averages) in one place for on-the-go organization.

Alerts & Notifications: Set alerts for low funds and be notified about upcoming bills.

Add Tags, Notes, Images & Geo-Information: By enhancing transactions with custom tags, notes or photos of a receipt or check, you have the ability to stay organized and find exactly what youre looking for when searching through your finances.

Contact: Locate ATMs or branches and contact CBI Bank & Trust customer service directly from the app.

SAFE AND SECURE

The app utilizes the same bank-level security that protects you when youre on Internet Banking. The app also features a unique 4-digit passcode setting that prevents unauthorized access.

GETTING STARTED

To use the CBI Bank & Trust App, you must be enrolled as an CBI Bank & Trust Internet Banking user. If you currently use our Internet Banking, simply download the app, launch it, and login with the same Internet Banking credentials. After you successfully login to the app, your accounts and transactions will begin updating.