X

CBD Bill: Buy CBD - CBD Shop & CBD News for Android

By Duenwald Marketing Free

Developer's Description

By Duenwald Marketing

The official CBD Bill mobile app!

We are an all-in-one CBD company, we combine CBD research, CBD news, and we have our own CBD marketplace with trusted vendors! All of the CBD brands we carry are 3rd party lab tested for quality and accuracy.

Free shipping for everyone in Canada and the US! Customers in the United States will even get 3-day shipping for free!

We have CBD articles over the following topics and more:

CBD for Depression

CBD for Anxiety

CBD for Depersonalization

CBD for HPPD

CBD for Chronic Pain

CBD for Insomnia

We teamed up with Lodestar CBD News to bring you up-to-date and relevant CBD news! They post articles over a variety of topics, such as current CBD laws!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping